Evans, GA-Funeral Services for Ms. Mary Ellen Heyward, 61 who entered into rest April 7, 2019 will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Lee Gaddis officiating. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Ms. Heyward was a native of North Augusta, having made Alpharetta, Georgia her home for the past 23 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend who was affectionately known as "Aunt Mary." Ms. Heyward was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Murrah Heyward and brother, Morris Ronald Heyward, Jr.
Survivors include her father, Morris Ronald Heyward, Sr., Evans, GA; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Dianne and Rick Peterson, Evans, GA, Renee and Chris Hendricks, Tifton, GA and Crystal Levell, Slidell, LA; special friends, Tina and Joyce Rader, Cumming, GA; a nephew, Marcus (Andrea) Peterson; two nieces, Kristin (Josh) Morrison and Amanda Carver; seven great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation, www.atlantacancerfoundation.org
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at. www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019