Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Moody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Moody Obituary
Mrs. Mary Ellen Moody
Newman, GA—Mrs. Mary Ellen Moody, age 92, of Newnan, GA, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Moody; parents, Samuel and Nellie Ansley; brother, Marvin Ansley and sister, Mildred Skinner. She is survived by her son, Bill Moody and his wife, Janice, of Newnan; grandchildren, Billy Moody and his wife, Karen, of Newnan; Chris Moody and his wife, Kate, of Alma, MI; grandchildren, Sydney Moody, Gus Moody and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291. The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 10:30 until 12:30 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -