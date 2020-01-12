|
Mrs. Mary Ellen Moody
Newman, GA—Mrs. Mary Ellen Moody, age 92, of Newnan, GA, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Moody; parents, Samuel and Nellie Ansley; brother, Marvin Ansley and sister, Mildred Skinner. She is survived by her son, Bill Moody and his wife, Janice, of Newnan; grandchildren, Billy Moody and his wife, Karen, of Newnan; Chris Moody and his wife, Kate, of Alma, MI; grandchildren, Sydney Moody, Gus Moody and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291. The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 10:30 until 12:30 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
