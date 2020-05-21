|
|
Mary Ellen Stroud Godowns
Augusta, GA—Mary Ellen Stroud Godowns, born September 4, 1934, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Kentwood in Augusta, Georgia. She is survived by three children, Nancy A. Newman (Doug), J Michael Godowns (Meredith), Sharon K. Greenway (Jimmy), nine grandchildren, Steve Newman (Charyll), Staci N. Riner (Dwayne), Shanon N. Rentz (Benji), Erin G. Mobley (Evan), Justin A. Greenway, J Matthew Godowns, Katelyn G Johnson (Mitch), Natalie C. Godowns, and Collin Godowns and nine Great-Grandchildren, Jennifer Zumbro, Nathan Riner, Daniel Rentz, Noah Rentz, Kinsley Johnson, Brooks Johnson, Malachi Godowns, Layla Mobley, and Grayson Mobley. Also, a sister-in-law Edna Stroud, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, James Mervin Godowns, her parents, Levie Stroud and Lucy Stroud Godowns, and her brother, Donald Stroud.
Mary was born in Swainsbobro, Georgia. She married the love of her life, Jimmy Godowns in 1952. She spent most of her working years as the office manager at her husband's business as a State Farm agent in Augusta, Georiga. She was a long-time member at Fleming Baptist Church, where she was active in the Ruth Sunday School Class, the Homebound Group, the Church Training Union Leader, and later in life, the Fleming Choir.
Mary's greatest treasure was her family. She was the best mom and a doting, loving Mema. She also loved visiting with her beloved friends that she and her husband greatly treasured. In light of present-day health concerns, for mourners a graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2pm. The staff of Elliott Sons Funeral Home is asking at the cemetery you keep your social distance. Please allow the family to be under the tent for services, and if everyone else could please keep social distance. Dwayne Riner, Grandson and Pastor will officiate.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law: Steve Newman, Benji Rentz, Matthew Godowns, Mitch Johnson, Collin Godowns, Justin Greenway and Evan Mobley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kentwood Nursing Facility and Dr. Reimer for their compassionate care of our precious mother during her time of need. Elliot and Son's Funeral Home, on Lumpkin Road, in Augusta Georgia will be in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/22/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2020