Augusta, GA.—Ms. Mary Ellen Wilson entered into rest on Friday, June 12, 2020. A private service will be held at Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her sons; Lamar King, Timothy Wilson; daughters, Pamela( Willie) Williams, Patricia Mixon, Dianna( Israel) Nelson, La'Shanda Wilson; sixteen grandchildren; sister, Shirley Winfrey; brothers, Earl Winfrey, Willie Winfrey, Isiah Winfrey; devoted lifetime partner, Leroy Jessie; devoted friend, Shirley Madison and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 6 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga. 30901
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
