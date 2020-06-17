Mary Ellen Wilson
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Mary Ellen Wilson entered into rest on Friday, June 12, 2020. A private service will be held at Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her sons; Lamar King, Timothy Wilson; daughters, Pamela( Willie) Williams, Patricia Mixon, Dianna( Israel) Nelson, La'Shanda Wilson; sixteen grandchildren; sister, Shirley Winfrey; brothers, Earl Winfrey, Willie Winfrey, Isiah Winfrey; devoted lifetime partner, Leroy Jessie; devoted friend, Shirley Madison and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 6 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga. 30901
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.