|
|
Mrs. Mary Emma McClendon Dunn
Martinez, Georgia—The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mary Dunn, 89, of Martinez, will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel located at Paine College, Augusta with Rev. Darryl Blocker, Presider and Rev. George Smith, Eulogist. Interment: Macedonia Missionary BC Cemetery, Martinez. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, everyone is asked to assemble at the chapel at 1:15 p.m. for the service. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/03/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020