Mary Emma McClendon Dunn


1930 - 2019
Mary Emma McClendon Dunn Obituary
Mrs. Mary Emma McClendon Dunn
Martinez, Georgia—The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mary Dunn, 89, of Martinez, will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel located at Paine College, Augusta with Rev. Darryl Blocker, Presider and Rev. George Smith, Eulogist. Interment: Macedonia Missionary BC Cemetery, Martinez. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, everyone is asked to assemble at the chapel at 1:15 p.m. for the service. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/03/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020
