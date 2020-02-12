|
Mary Esther Rowe
Augusta, GA—Augusta, Ga. - Ms. Mary Esther Rowe entered into rest on February 6, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Rev. Clarence Moore officiating. Survivors are 3 sisters; Dr. Clara Cook, Rosa Jones and Carolyn Dallas, one brother, Rev. Nathan Williams. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah.
