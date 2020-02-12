Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Esther Rowe


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Esther Rowe Obituary
Mary Esther Rowe
Augusta, GA—Augusta, Ga. - Ms. Mary Esther Rowe entered into rest on February 6, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Rev. Clarence Moore officiating. Survivors are 3 sisters; Dr. Clara Cook, Rosa Jones and Carolyn Dallas, one brother, Rev. Nathan Williams. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -