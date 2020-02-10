|
Mary Etta Molock Collier
Augusta, GA—Ms. Mary Etta Molock Collier of 1458 Brown St. of Augusta, GA was born to the late Henry & Addie Made Molock in Anninston, AL. A member of the Antioch Baptist Church under the guidance of Rev. K.B. Martin. She met and married Mr. Fred Collier Sr (Proceeded in death). Out of this union, of 64 years the children Marva (deceased) Veretta, Fredene (Joseph), Joseph, Fred Jr. (Debra), Cora (Will), Donnie (Laverna), Ronnie (Shalonda) 16 grandchildren, 31 great grands. She leaves to morn one sister Vera Taylor, 3 sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and lots of loving friends (Maybell). The funeral will be held on Feb. 12, 2020 at 1pm at Antioch Baptist Church 1454 Florence St. Augusta, GA. Viewing is Tues., Feb. 11 from 2pm to 7pm at Charlie Reed Memorial 314 Laney Walker Blvd A, Augusta, GA. Rev. K.B. Martin will be in charge of service at 1pm.
