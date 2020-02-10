Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Etta Molock Collier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Etta Molock Collier Obituary
Mary Etta Molock Collier
Augusta, GA—Ms. Mary Etta Molock Collier of 1458 Brown St. of Augusta, GA was born to the late Henry & Addie Made Molock in Anninston, AL. A member of the Antioch Baptist Church under the guidance of Rev. K.B. Martin. She met and married Mr. Fred Collier Sr (Proceeded in death). Out of this union, of 64 years the children Marva (deceased) Veretta, Fredene (Joseph), Joseph, Fred Jr. (Debra), Cora (Will), Donnie (Laverna), Ronnie (Shalonda) 16 grandchildren, 31 great grands. She leaves to morn one sister Vera Taylor, 3 sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and lots of loving friends (Maybell). The funeral will be held on Feb. 12, 2020 at 1pm at Antioch Baptist Church 1454 Florence St. Augusta, GA. Viewing is Tues., Feb. 11 from 2pm to 7pm at Charlie Reed Memorial 314 Laney Walker Blvd A, Augusta, GA. Rev. K.B. Martin will be in charge of service at 1pm.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - February 11, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -