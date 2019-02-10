|
Mrs. Mary F. Cawley, beloved wife of 51 years to the late Mr. Tom Cawley, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the age of 97.
Mrs. Cawley was a native of Cameron, Texas, but has lived in Augusta for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Cawley and grandson, Charlie Cawley. She is survived by son, Frank Cawley, grandson Joey Cawley.
Mrs. Cawley was lovingly known as "The Flower Lady" on Sibley Rd. for many years. She loved to grow flowers and plants and loved even more to give them away.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in the Elliott Sons Funeral Home Chapel-Lumpkin Rd. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
The family would like to say thank you to Loves Personal Care and the eighth floor nurses at University Hospital for the care they gave Mrs. Cawley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or to a .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019