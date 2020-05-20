|
|
Mary Florida
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Mary Prather Florida, 80, wife of the late James Florida Sr.
Mary was a 1957 graduate of the Academy of Richmond Academy. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Augusta and of the Nova Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and volunteered with Mother's Day Out and the food service ministry. She enjoyed making wedding cakes as a part time hobby. She retired from University Hospital as a billing clerk. Mary was a devoted wife and mother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: James "Jimmy" Florida and wife, Angela of Edgefield, SC, Andrew "Andy" Florida and wife, Stephanie of Augusta; grandchildren: James Florida III (Sam), Brandi Rodriguez (Eric), Joel Florida (Katie), Meghan Florida, Gracie Florida, Abigail Florida; nine great grandchildren; sister: Dorothy Ammons; aunt: Betty Rodgers; and family friend J.W. Read.
Graveside services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Westview Cemetery with Rev. David Hughes officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to
2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/20/2020
