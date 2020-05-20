The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Mary Florida Obituary
Mary Florida
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Mary Prather Florida, 80, wife of the late James Florida Sr.
Mary was a 1957 graduate of the Academy of Richmond Academy. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Augusta and of the Nova Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and volunteered with Mother's Day Out and the food service ministry. She enjoyed making wedding cakes as a part time hobby. She retired from University Hospital as a billing clerk. Mary was a devoted wife and mother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: James "Jimmy" Florida and wife, Angela of Edgefield, SC, Andrew "Andy" Florida and wife, Stephanie of Augusta; grandchildren: James Florida III (Sam), Brandi Rodriguez (Eric), Joel Florida (Katie), Meghan Florida, Gracie Florida, Abigail Florida; nine great grandchildren; sister: Dorothy Ammons; aunt: Betty Rodgers; and family friend J.W. Read.
Graveside services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Westview Cemetery with Rev. David Hughes officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to
2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.
Memorial contributions may be made to
2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/20/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2020
