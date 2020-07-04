Mary Frances Garrison Frazier
Hephzibah, GA—Mary Frances Garrison Frazier, 85, wife of James L. Frazier, entered into rest Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence.
Private graveside services will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
