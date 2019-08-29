Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Mary Garnett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Martinez, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Garnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Garnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances Garnett Obituary
Mary Frances Garnett
Martinez, GA—Ms. Mary Frances Garnett entered into rest on August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Martinez, with Rev. Gladys Moore officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are her son, Fredrick Reid; grandchild, Bella Brown; sisters, Shirley Florence, Margaret Jones, Willie Bell Curry, Rosella Garnett, Maude Lanham; brothers, Terry Curry, Jerry Curry, Robert Curry; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/29/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now