Mary Frances Garnett
Martinez, GA—Ms. Mary Frances Garnett entered into rest on August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Martinez, with Rev. Gladys Moore officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are her son, Fredrick Reid; grandchild, Bella Brown; sisters, Shirley Florence, Margaret Jones, Willie Bell Curry, Rosella Garnett, Maude Lanham; brothers, Terry Curry, Jerry Curry, Robert Curry; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019