Mary Frances Lewis, 81, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at University Hospital, surrounded by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the chapel of Bellevue Memorial Gardens with her brother in law, Monsignor Gerald Lewis, officiating. Graveside services to follow.
Mrs. Lewis was a native of Atkinson County, Georgia and graduated from Douglas High School. She went on to become bookkeeper and corporate secretary for 23 years at Southeastern Builders and enjoyed being an Avon representative. She was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and the Augusta Elks Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children; William Robert Holley, Jr. (Pam), Sherri Holley Clanton (Ronald Banks), Alicia Steuernagel Addenbrook (Bryan), and her stepdaughter; Mary Ann Thompson (Roy). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jonathan Jones, Samantha Caines, Holley Banks, Brooke Sears, Madison Addenbrook, and Caleb Addenbrook, her step grandchildren; Brian Patterson, Scott Patterson and Tanya McLain, as well as her three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Hugo Steuernagel and Harold Lewis.
The family would like to offer special thanks to her caregivers for their loving care.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the at .
The family will receive friends at Platt's Belair Road Chapel on Thursday evening, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019