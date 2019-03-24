Home

Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Mary Frances Love

Mary Frances Love Obituary
Mary Frances Love 82, beloved wife of the late Lorenzo Jack Love, Jr. entered into rest on Friday March 22, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Tuesday March 25, 2019 at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Proceeded in death by her brothers and a sister. Survivors include her children Lorenzo Jack Love, lll, Michael Love, Melanie Love and Kenneth Love. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Monday evening at Poteet Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
