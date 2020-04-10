Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Lown


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances Lown Obituary
Mary Frances Lown
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Mary Frances Lown, 91, entered into rest April 10, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Reverend Masaki Chiba officiating.
Mrs. Lown was a native of Chappells, South Carolina, having made North Augusta her home for the past 60 years. She was a graduate of Newberry College and a retired Kindergarten Teacher with Aiken County Schools. Mrs. Lown was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Martintown Road Chapter. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Buren A. Lown, Sr.
Survivors include a son, Al (Mary) Lown, North Augusta; a daughter, Popie L. (Randy) Roberts, Easley, SC; four grandchildren, Jessica (Mark) Bonnette, Ben (Audrey) Lown, Matthew Roberts and Popie Frances (Brandon) Gray; two great grandchildren, Blakely Bonnette and Sadie Bonnette.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1101 Carolina Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/12/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -