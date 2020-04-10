|
|
Mary Frances Lown
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Mary Frances Lown, 91, entered into rest April 10, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Reverend Masaki Chiba officiating.
Mrs. Lown was a native of Chappells, South Carolina, having made North Augusta her home for the past 60 years. She was a graduate of Newberry College and a retired Kindergarten Teacher with Aiken County Schools. Mrs. Lown was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Martintown Road Chapter. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Buren A. Lown, Sr.
Survivors include a son, Al (Mary) Lown, North Augusta; a daughter, Popie L. (Randy) Roberts, Easley, SC; four grandchildren, Jessica (Mark) Bonnette, Ben (Audrey) Lown, Matthew Roberts and Popie Frances (Brandon) Gray; two great grandchildren, Blakely Bonnette and Sadie Bonnette.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1101 Carolina Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/12/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020