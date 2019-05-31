|
|
Ms. Mary Frances McDaniel, 78, entered into rest May 28, 2019.
Ms. McDaniel, a long-time resident of Warrenton, was born in Miami, FL, the daughter of the late Roy McDaniel and the late Minnie Lee Stewart McDaniel. Prior to moving to Warrenton, she had resided for many years in Thomson and Lincolnton. Ms. McDaniel had worked for Glover Accounting as a tax preparer. She was a Baptist by faith. In addition to her parents, Ms. McDaniel was predeceased by her sons, Steve McRee and Scott Arturo Castillo.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherril McRee Collier; and 3 grandchildren, Lauren McRee, Steven Ashton McRee and Laci McRee.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Jennings Baptist Church Cemetery, Crawfordville, GA. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mary Frances McDaniel.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 31, 2019