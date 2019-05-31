Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances McDaniel


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Frances McDaniel Obituary
Ms. Mary Frances McDaniel, 78, entered into rest May 28, 2019.

Ms. McDaniel, a long-time resident of Warrenton, was born in Miami, FL, the daughter of the late Roy McDaniel and the late Minnie Lee Stewart McDaniel. Prior to moving to Warrenton, she had resided for many years in Thomson and Lincolnton. Ms. McDaniel had worked for Glover Accounting as a tax preparer. She was a Baptist by faith. In addition to her parents, Ms. McDaniel was predeceased by her sons, Steve McRee and Scott Arturo Castillo.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherril McRee Collier; and 3 grandchildren, Lauren McRee, Steven Ashton McRee and Laci McRee.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Jennings Baptist Church Cemetery, Crawfordville, GA. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mary Frances McDaniel.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now