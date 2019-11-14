|
|
Mary Frances Newsome Blackburn
Augusta, GA—On November 11, 2019 Mary Frances Newsome Blackburn peacefully entered rest to be by the side of her late husband Rayford Blackburn at 78 years old. Mary loved to pray for others and write cards to those in need. Mary is survived by her loving daughter Raycine Haislip who was her caregiver for 30 years. She had the opportunity to see five grandchildren brought into this world and married; Andrew and Kala Haislip, Aaron and Susan Haislip, Leah-Ray and Austin Fornander, Sarah and Cedric Webb, and Robert Gilroy. Mary is survived by seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved Papa and survived by her faithful companion Elbert. Her life was a living example of the 23rd Psalm. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday November 16, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to her favorite charity Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019