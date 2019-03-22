|
Mary Frances Sherlock, 65, wife the late Jimmy Sherlock, entered into rest on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial and Prayer Vigil will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church with Father Cherian Thalakulam, celebrant. Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Joseph Sherlock, Johnny Martin Sherlock, and Mark Anthony Sherlock; her daughter, Debbie Riley; her brothers, Tom Sherlock and Eddie Sherlock; her sisters, Katherine Sherlock and Teresa Sherlock; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019