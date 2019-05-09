|
|
Mary Etta Freeman, 94, wife of the late James Freeman entered into rest on Tuesday, May 2, 2019 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
She born in Augusta, to the late Charles and Ida Kelly Johnson. She retired from Gracewood State School and Hospital and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her Nephews, Donnie Johnson (Diane) and Wayne Johnson; great nieces and nephews, Debbie Stahl (David), Kenny Johnson (Shannon), Jaime Brocato (Shane) and Justin Johnson; 9 grandchildren16 great-grandchildren and her fur-baby Charlie.
If so desired memorials can be made to the Humane Society of one's choice.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019