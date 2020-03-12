|
Mary Gabriel Harper
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Mary G. Harper, 84, wife of the late Weston R. Harper, Jr., entered into rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her residence.
Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Wade Sosebee officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Harper was a native of Mississippi and had made North Augusta her home for the past 60 years. She was a graduate of Mt. Sinai Nursing School in New York. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, always making sure her family had everything that they needed. She loved to cook and eat French food, work in her garden, and do needlework which she proudly displayed around her home. She was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and was a former delivery person for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include her son, Weston D. Harper; her daughter, Katherine Harper Steele; her grandchildren, Weston D. Harper, Jr., Ben Steele, Sarah Robles and 2 great grandchildren.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020