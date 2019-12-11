|
|
Mary Garner Reagan Wasden
Millen, GA—Mary Garner Reagan Wasden, age 94, passed away quietly at home on December 10, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, December 13th, 2019 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Crowe-Field Funeral Home, Millen, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at Millen Baptist Church on Saturday December 14th, 2019 11:00 a.m., Revs. Cliff Morris and Brad Asbury officiating. Burial will follow at Millen Cemetery.
Mary was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was always devoted and faithful to her family, friends and her beloved Millen Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for many years. Her other joys were her yard and garden club but most of all her bridge club.
Born in Winter Park, Florida, May 14, 1925, she and her 4 sisters were raised by their mother Alma Reagan Marshall, she spent her school years in Burke and Jenkins County, graduating from Millen High School in 1943.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late William Thomas Wasden.
She was also preceded in death by her mother Alma Reagan Marshall; her sisters Sara Fuller, Donnie Swain, Margaret Goodson and Betty Parsons.
Mary is survived by her 5 children: Sallie E.(Beth) Wasden, William Thomas (Bill) Wasden, Jr. (Kim), Charles A. Wasden (Dianne), Mary J. Wasden Fedyshyn (Jim) and George R. Wasden (Rebekah) and 11 grandchildren: Sallie Sullivan, Mary Alice Wasden-Farrell, Kelly Wake, Bessie Collins, Bill Wasden, Tara Kim, Chrissy Jenkins, Tiffany Wasden, Rachel Ramsey, Mark Thomas Wasden and William Ray Wasden. She had 18 great grandchildren.
The family has a world of appreciation and gratitude for Mrs. Claudine Sharpe who was a longtime friend and companion.
The family would also like to acknowledge the wonderful care she received from Dr. Hope Uroins and Dr. Christopher Willett of Duke University Cancer Center and Dr. Joseph Larry Jackson, Sr. of Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Millen Baptist Renovation Fund.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday, December 12, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019