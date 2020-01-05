Home

Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Evans
515 N. Belair Road
Evans, GA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Evans
515 N. Belair Road
Evans, GA
Mary Garrison Watts


1929 - 2020
Mary Garrison Watts Obituary
Mary Garrison Watts
Evans, Georgia—Mary Frances Garrison Watts of Evans, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at age 90. She was the wife of the late Wallace Stone Watts.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Evans, 515 N. Belair Road, Evans. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 N. Belair Road, Evans. The family will also receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Visit www.plattsfuneralhome.com to get more information, sign the guestbook, or send condolences.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/06/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020
