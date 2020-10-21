Mary Goen Hammond
Augusta, GA— Entered into rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Mary Goen Hammond, 94, a lifelong resident of Augusta. She retired after 30 years of service at MCG as a Registered Nurse. An avid gardener, Mrs. Hammond could grow anything. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Family members include her son: Charles Goen (Clair); daughters: Brenda Latimer (William), Debra Morrow (Ron): 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband: Paul G. Hammond; daughter: Barbara Beck (Mike) son: Richard Goen; and her parents: Ulysses and Myra Moore
The funeral service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Don Hancock officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/22/2020