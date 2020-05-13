|
|
Mrs. Mary Green WILLIAMS
Clarks Hill, S.C.—Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Green William, 93, who entered into rest May 7, 2020 at Doctors Hospital, Augusta Ga. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, May 14, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Laura Grove Baptist Church Cemetery , Clarks Hill, S.C. with Pastor A.J. Saunders officiating. Survivors include two daughters, Annie Bell Luke (Appling Ga) Shirley Luke (Atlanta GA) a sister, brother, two son-in-laws, sister-in-laws, 12 grandchildren, 34 great grands, 2 great-great grands, nieces, nephews, a host of relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2020