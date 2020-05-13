Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Laura Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Clarks Hill, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Green Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Green Williams Obituary
Mrs. Mary Green WILLIAMS
Clarks Hill, S.C.—Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Green William, 93, who entered into rest May 7, 2020 at Doctors Hospital, Augusta Ga. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, May 14, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Laura Grove Baptist Church Cemetery , Clarks Hill, S.C. with Pastor A.J. Saunders officiating. Survivors include two daughters, Annie Bell Luke (Appling Ga) Shirley Luke (Atlanta GA) a sister, brother, two son-in-laws, sister-in-laws, 12 grandchildren, 34 great grands, 2 great-great grands, nieces, nephews, a host of relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -