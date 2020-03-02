|
Mary Grumman
Augusta, Georgia—Mary Lisa Grumman, of Augusta, Georgia, passed on to the Kingdom of Heaven on February 28, 2020 at age 59.
Mary Lisa was born to Bill Wade and Ruth Rickman on December 1, 1960 in Hartsville, Tennessee. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Education. She later received a Master's in Education from Augusta University.
Mary Lisa met her husband, Steve Grumman, in 1984 in Florence, South Carolina and wed in 1985.
She is survived by her three children, Merritt, Daley, and Frederick, along with her sister, Ara Rickman. She also is survived by her son-in-law, Michael Steele Hawkinberry, daughter-in-law, Juliana Martins Grumman, and sister-in-law Janet McGee.
Mary Lisa was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and teacher. She was part of the original Science faculty at Grovetown High School and taught Biology from 2009-2019.
Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, in which she shared with those who surrounded her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to American Breast Cancer Foundation, Abcf.org/donate, Recipient Email: [email protected]
"And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."
Philippians 4:7
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020