Mary H. Williams
Augusta, Georgia—Mary H. Williams, 80, of Augusta, GA, passed away Sept 2, 2020.
A native of Aiken, SC, Mrs. Williams graduated from the Academy of Richmond County in 1958. She retired from the GA War Veterans Nursing Home as an Administrative Assistant. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, and decorating. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Ladies Auxiliary and the Irish-American Heritage Society where she was Irish Lady of the Year in 2000. She supported Catholic Social Services and the St Vincent Depaul Health Clinic.
She is survived by her daughter Mitzi Barnard McCoy; brother Paul William Hiers; nieces Natalie Cooley and Candace Riddle; and nephews Phillip William Hiers and Christopher Hiers. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Williams and parents Paul J. and Corinne Hiers. The family thanks Kathy Prestifilippo for her care giving during the later of years of Mrs. Williams life.
A funeral mass was held Sept 14, 2020 followed by interment in the St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church Columbarium, Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, September 23, 2020