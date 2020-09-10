Mary Hardy
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Mary B. Hardy entered into rest September 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Republican Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Willie Patten officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be observed. Viewing will be held from 1 pm until 5 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.
Survivors include one son, Wallace Hardy, Jr.; two sisters, Carolyn Moss Strom (David) and Jacqueline Anderson; two brothers, George Rhett Moss (Marcia Jean) and Malcolm Anderson; two grandchildren, Wallace R. Hardy (TaKisha) and Tyrone Hardy; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral St., Edgefield, SC. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
