Mary "Evelyn" HattonMartinez, Georgia—Mary "Evelyn" Hatton, 82, entered into rest November 22, 2020 at her residence, wife of the late Raymond Albert Hatton.Evelyn a native of Union, KY., lived in Martinez, Georgia since 1973, retiring from Doctors Hospital of Augusta as Admissions Supervisor and a member of Martinez Baptist Church.Survivors include her son, Charles Hatton; daughters, Vicky Blue; Debbie Jordan; Barbara Naugle and Julie Domaleski, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at Martinez Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Phillip Winsett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service.McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 11/30/2020