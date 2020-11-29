1/1
Mary "Evelyn" Hatton
1938 - 2020
Martinez, Georgia—Mary "Evelyn" Hatton, 82, entered into rest November 22, 2020 at her residence, wife of the late Raymond Albert Hatton.
Evelyn a native of Union, KY., lived in Martinez, Georgia since 1973, retiring from Doctors Hospital of Augusta as Admissions Supervisor and a member of Martinez Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Charles Hatton; daughters, Vicky Blue; Debbie Jordan; Barbara Naugle and Julie Domaleski, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Martinez Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Phillip Winsett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/30/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memories & Condolences

