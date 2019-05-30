|
|
Mary Hillis Barksdale Cooke, 76, beloved wife of Alan Cooke, died peacefully after an illness on May 22, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Henry Stacey and Mary Whaley Barksdale.
The loves of her life were her husband Alan, her son Magruder Page and his wife Whitney, and her special granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth and Sarah Catherine. She also had loving dog companions through her life. Other survivors include cousins, Maryanne Kelly Hand (Rodney J. McAmis) and Martha Kearns (Tony).
The family would like to thank the staffs of University Hospital, Harrington Park, Brookdale, and Helping Hands Hospice for their compassionate care. Mrs. Cooke donated her body to the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to That's What Friends Are For animal rescue at P.O. Box 9490, Augusta, Georgia, 30906; Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta 30904; or a .
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 30, 2019