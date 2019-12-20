|
Mrs. Mary Huggins Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mary Huggins Johnson, 77, of 2626 Billings Road, Hephzibah, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at University Hospital. The Homegoing celebration service will be held 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Greater Young Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Augusta with The Pastor, Rev. William B. Blount as the Eulogist. Interment: C.A. Walker Memorial Cemetery with the repast to follow inside the church fellowship hall. The Body will repose at the church from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The Funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:30 p.m. for the service.
