Ms. Mary J. Johnson entered into rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Dea. Antonio Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband/life partner, John Johnson; son, Claude V. Jones; daughters, Karen Jackson, Eva Smith, Tonya Geter; fourteen grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 7, 2019