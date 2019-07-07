Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Johnson Obituary
Ms. Mary J. Johnson entered into rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Dea. Antonio Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband/life partner, John Johnson; son, Claude V. Jones; daughters, Karen Jackson, Eva Smith, Tonya Geter; fourteen grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now