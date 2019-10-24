|
|
Mary Jane Beier
North Augusta, SC— Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Mary Jane Beier 91, who entered into rest October 23, 2019 will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Fr. David Arnoldt officiating. Private interment will follow.
Mrs. Beier was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Celia Cieslewicz; brother, John Cieslewicz; husband, Bernie Beier, Sr. and son, William Beier.
Survivors include, four daughters, Barbara Beier, Mary (Steve) Maguire, Ann (Jack) Watts, and Susan (Michael) Polder; six sons, Paul (Maryann VanDrielen) Beier, Thomas (Liz) Beier, Anthony (Eljean) Beier, Robert (Mary Louise) Beier, Bernie Beier, Jr. and John (Katrina) Beier; 23 grandchildren, Kathy, Celia, Michele, Andrea, Sarah, Julie, Kevin, Kim, Sarah Louise, Thomas, Robby, Hannah, Luke, Maddy, Martin, Caroline, Chloe, Julia, Bernie III, Rebecca, Jack, Charles and Ben; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Delores Cieslewicz.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to caregiver and special friend Mary Hall.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Friday evening following the recitation of the Rosary at 6 o'clock until 8.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 139 Way of Peace, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019