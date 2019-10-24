Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Beier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Beier Obituary
Mary Jane Beier
North Augusta, SC— Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Mary Jane Beier 91, who entered into rest October 23, 2019 will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Fr. David Arnoldt officiating. Private interment will follow.
Mrs. Beier was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Celia Cieslewicz; brother, John Cieslewicz; husband, Bernie Beier, Sr. and son, William Beier.
Survivors include, four daughters, Barbara Beier, Mary (Steve) Maguire, Ann (Jack) Watts, and Susan (Michael) Polder; six sons, Paul (Maryann VanDrielen) Beier, Thomas (Liz) Beier, Anthony (Eljean) Beier, Robert (Mary Louise) Beier, Bernie Beier, Jr. and John (Katrina) Beier; 23 grandchildren, Kathy, Celia, Michele, Andrea, Sarah, Julie, Kevin, Kim, Sarah Louise, Thomas, Robby, Hannah, Luke, Maddy, Martin, Caroline, Chloe, Julia, Bernie III, Rebecca, Jack, Charles and Ben; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Delores Cieslewicz.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to caregiver and special friend Mary Hall.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Friday evening following the recitation of the Rosary at 6 o'clock until 8.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 139 Way of Peace, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now