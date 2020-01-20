Home

Mary Jane Greene Beason


1950 - 2020
Mary Jane Greene Beason Obituary
Mary Jane Greene Beason
Edgefield, SC—Mary Jane Greene Beason, 69, wife of Luther K. Beason of Woodridge Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the services at the graveside.
Mrs. Beason was born in Columbus, GA and was the daughter of the late Douglas H. and Mary Frances Goodwin Greene. She was a retired Executive Secretary for Garrett Aviation.
Survivors include her husband; one son Jason Seaman; one grandson, Dylan Seaman; two cousins, Janice Harban, and Karen Lloyd; family friends, Fran Tryner, Willie Williams, Marie McQueen, and Geneva Roper; and a special caregiver, Alfreda Jennings.
The Family is at the home.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/21/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020
