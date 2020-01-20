|
|
Mary Jane Greene Beason
Edgefield, SC—Mary Jane Greene Beason, 69, wife of Luther K. Beason of Woodridge Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the services at the graveside.
Mrs. Beason was born in Columbus, GA and was the daughter of the late Douglas H. and Mary Frances Goodwin Greene. She was a retired Executive Secretary for Garrett Aviation.
Survivors include her husband; one son Jason Seaman; one grandson, Dylan Seaman; two cousins, Janice Harban, and Karen Lloyd; family friends, Fran Tryner, Willie Williams, Marie McQueen, and Geneva Roper; and a special caregiver, Alfreda Jennings.
The Family is at the home.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/21/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020