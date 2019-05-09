Home

Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Mary Jane Shirey


Mary Jane Shirey


1927 - 2019
Mary Jane Shirey Obituary
Mary Jane Shirey, age 91, entered peacefully into rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center.

Mrs. Shirey was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late John T. Smith and Margaret Connell Smith. While working as a civilian telephone operator at a military base on Guam, she was married on August 1, 1951 to a handsome young Army officer, Robert E. Shirey. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons Steven and Robert Shirey, her sisters Marjorie Anderson and Kathleen MacNintch and her twin brother John Smith.

She is survived by her son Michael of Augusta, her nieces, Lisa Anderson Ober of New York City and Heather MacNintch of Chula Vista, CA and nephews James Anderson of Albany, NY and Bruce MacNintch of Chula Vista, CA.

Mrs. Shirey will be interred at Beaufort National Cemetery alongside her husband. Funeral services will be private with a memorial Mass to be announced in the future.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,

www.plattsfuneralhome.com

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME

721 Crawford Avenue Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019
