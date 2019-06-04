|
|
Went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 31, 2019. Mrs. Mary Jarrell Round, 89, loving wife of the late Dr. Samuel L. Round.
Mrs. Round was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a graduate of Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Orlando, Florida, Class of 1953, and worked as an RN for 41 years. In 1973, Mrs. Round opened Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Georgia, and worked there until her retirement in 1994. Mrs. Round was a charter member of Christ Church Presbyterian in Evans, Ga.
Family members include: daughter Shellie Smelser and husband Tom of Augusta; son Samuel L. Round II of Stockbridge; grandchildren Angela McDaniel and husband Mac, T.J. Smelser, and Mary Rebecca Smelser; great-grandchildren Kyle Zimdahl and MacKenzie McDaniel; sister Vera Kolpin of Tampa, Florida; close friend, Dottie Kaseymeyer; and nursing school classmates Mrs. Gretchen Call and Mrs. Eva Knight.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at West Acres Baptist Church at 12:30 P.M. with Pastor Larry Harmon officiating. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 4, 2019