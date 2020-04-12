Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jefferson Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jefferson Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Mary Jefferson Johnson
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Mary Jefferson Johnson, entered into rest April 9, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Mrs. Johnson, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church. Survivors include five sons, King David (Susie) Johnson, Michael (Debra) Johnson, Timothy (Catherine) Johnson, Kevin Johnson and Bruce Johnson; two daughters, Carrie Johnson Hampton and Shirley Evon Johnson; 23 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends
.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 13, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -