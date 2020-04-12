|
Mrs. Mary Jefferson Johnson
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Mary Jefferson Johnson, entered into rest April 9, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Mrs. Johnson, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church. Survivors include five sons, King David (Susie) Johnson, Michael (Debra) Johnson, Timothy (Catherine) Johnson, Kevin Johnson and Bruce Johnson; two daughters, Carrie Johnson Hampton and Shirley Evon Johnson; 23 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends
The Augusta Chronicle - April 13, 2020
