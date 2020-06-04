Mary Jo Jefferson
1945 - 2020
Mary Jo Jefferson
Augusta, Georgia—Ms. Mary Jo Jefferson entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Graveside services with social distancing will be Saturday, June 6th @ 1100 @ Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815. The family will receive friends at C. A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 5th from 4:00-6:00pm.
Ms. Jefferson was a native of Richmond County, graduate of Lucy C. Laney c/o 1963, and a retired business entrepreneur. She was a proud member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory: five devoted children, Victor Jefferson, Pamilla Fulmore, Bridgette Walton, Tonya Jefferson Carr, and Tammie Williams; eight loving grand children: Ja'Vada Burke, Brandon Burke, Randy Williams, Jr, Troy Jefferson, Jr, Ariel Walton, Victoria Jefferson, Vivica Jefferson and Tiffany Wood; 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 5 and 6 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
