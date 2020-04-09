Home

Charlotte, NC—Mrs. Mary Johnson Evans, entered into rest April 6, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held with Pastor D. K. Samu'el and Rev. Stevie Berry officiating. Mrs. Evans, a native of Aiken County was a member of Runs Missionary Baptist Church. She served under watch care at Sherman Memorial COGIC in North Carolina. Survivors include two daughters, Katie (Leroy) Williams and Mildred Gaines; three grandchildren, Shaulic Byrd, Monique (Sean) Cartwright and Derrick Green; three great grandchildren; a host of other relative and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 10, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020
