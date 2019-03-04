|
Mrs. Mary Julia Reese went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at University Hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Lloyd K. Reese, Jerry L. (Pamela) Reese, both of Augusta, Georgia and Julian E. (Patricia) Reese of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Frederick Williams of Pensacola, Florida, Milton Williams of Augusta, Georgia, and Lanny Williams of Aiken, South Carolina; three sisters, Clara Odom of Millen, Georgia, Araminta (Willie) Barnes of Augusta, Georgia and Deborah (Tony) Mitchell of Brandywine, Maryland; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Harmony Baptist Church, 930 Hopkins Street, Reverend Woodrow Miller, Jr., pastor, Reverend Fredrick Williams, eulogist. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019