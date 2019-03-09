|
|
Mrs. Mary Julia Reese entered into rest Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Harmony Baptist Church, 930 Hopkins Street, Reverend Woodrow Miller, Jr., pastor, Reverend Fredrick Williams, eulogist. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019