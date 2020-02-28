Home

Mary Katherine Sherlock


1935 - 2020
Mary Katherine Sherlock Obituary
Mary Katherine Sherlock
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Mary Katherine "Nanny Bone" Sherlock, 84, wife of the late Jimmy Joseph Sherlock, entered into rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at University Hospital.
Her Mass of Christian Burial and Prayer Vigil will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Edward's Catholic Church with Father Cherian Thalakulam, celebrant. Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the services.
She is survived by her 10 children, Johnny Martin Sherlock, Jimmy Sherlock, Chris Sherlock, Pat Samuel Sherlock, ,Brian Bosco Sherlock, Tommy Sherlock, Mary Ellen Riley, Katherine Ann Mulholland, Betty Rose McNally and Theresa McNally; her brother, Tommy L. Gorman; 32 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/29/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020
