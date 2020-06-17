Mary Kathryn Langford
Warrenton, GA—Miss Mary Kathryn Langford age 94, of Warrenton entered into rest Monday June 15, 2020 at the University Hospital – Augusta.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday June 19, 2020 at the Johnson United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jessica Blackwood and Karl Haywood officiating.
Miss Langford a native and lifelong resident of Warren County was the daughter of the late Gladys Allen Langford and George Pierce Langford, Sr. A retired school teacher having taught in the Burke, McDuffie, and Warren County public school systems along with Briarwood Academy in Warren County. Miss Langford received her BA from Georgia State College for Women and her Master's in Education from Emory University. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Warrenton.
Survivors include three nieces, Julie Langford Durham, Carolyn Sisk Deadwyler, Nancy Sisk Cleaveland, three nephews, George P. Langford, III, Roger Harlon Sisk and Allen Langford Sisk, sister in Laws, Carolyn Anderson Langford and Edith Chalker Langford, and a devoted caregiver, Pam Langford. Miss Langford was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Langford Sisk, and two brothers, George P. Langford, Jr. and Robert A. Langford and a niece Cary Langford Purvis.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Warrenton Scholarship Fund 412 Main Street Warrenton, GA 30828.
Please visit www.lowefuneralhome.net to sign the online guestbook.
LOWE FUNERAL HOME WARRENTON, GA (706) 465-3333
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 18, 2020
Warrenton, GA—Miss Mary Kathryn Langford age 94, of Warrenton entered into rest Monday June 15, 2020 at the University Hospital – Augusta.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday June 19, 2020 at the Johnson United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jessica Blackwood and Karl Haywood officiating.
Miss Langford a native and lifelong resident of Warren County was the daughter of the late Gladys Allen Langford and George Pierce Langford, Sr. A retired school teacher having taught in the Burke, McDuffie, and Warren County public school systems along with Briarwood Academy in Warren County. Miss Langford received her BA from Georgia State College for Women and her Master's in Education from Emory University. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Warrenton.
Survivors include three nieces, Julie Langford Durham, Carolyn Sisk Deadwyler, Nancy Sisk Cleaveland, three nephews, George P. Langford, III, Roger Harlon Sisk and Allen Langford Sisk, sister in Laws, Carolyn Anderson Langford and Edith Chalker Langford, and a devoted caregiver, Pam Langford. Miss Langford was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Langford Sisk, and two brothers, George P. Langford, Jr. and Robert A. Langford and a niece Cary Langford Purvis.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Warrenton Scholarship Fund 412 Main Street Warrenton, GA 30828.
Please visit www.lowefuneralhome.net to sign the online guestbook.
LOWE FUNERAL HOME WARRENTON, GA (706) 465-3333
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 18, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.