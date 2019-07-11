|
|
Mrs. Mary Kimble Murray, 66, of Augusta Ga, passed July 4th, 2019, in her home surrounded by loved ones. Viewing of the body will be held at Charlie Reid Funeral Home on July 12th, 2019, from 2pm to 7pm. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 13th, 2019 at 2:30pm, at Greatest St John's Baptist Church of Augusta, Ga. Burial will follow at Springfield Baptist Church, Alexander, Ga.
Mary was born May 27th, 1953 to the late Rev. Leroy and Mrs. Corine Kimble. Mary worked for many years at King Mills. She was very outgoing and would always speak her mind. Mary was married for 44 years to Mr. Henry Murray Jr., of the home.
She is proceeded in death by her son, Henry "Poppa" Murray III, beloved niece Sharon "Sugarbear" Bennett, 4 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Mary leaves behind children; Quincy (Melissa) Murray, Marcus (Julia) Murray, and Rhonda Murray. Step-children; Michael Harris, Sherry Newton, Linda McCord. Grandchildren; Lil Quincy, Shaquille, Isheanna, Lil Henry, Sha'Bria, Lil Marcus, Harmony, Honesty "Bell", Kyra, Breyonna, Aleah, Michael, Zahkiya, Zamir, Nikki. Great Grandson, Armand Harris, and her first great grand-daughter Grace on the way.
Surviving Sisters: Betty Wiley, Rochester, NY; Lois (Michael) Johnson, Augusta, GA; Virginia Kimble, Augusta, GA. Surviving Brothers: Robert (Shirley) Kimble, Hephzibah, GA; Leon Kimble, Augusta, GA; Ronnie (Wanda) Kimble, Augusta, GA; Jimmy Kimble, Augusta, GA; Albert "AK" Kimble, Atlanta, GA. ; with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019