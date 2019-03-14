Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Mary L. Hampton

Mary L. Hampton Obituary
Ms. Mary Leona Hampton.entered into rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Graveside service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her two sons, Lester James Hampton, Jr., Darryl Maurice Hampton; sister, Doris Benita Lyles; niece, Pamela Anita Lyles; great nieces, Bryce Olivia Ldyles, Makayla Lyles Young; godchildren, Matthew Stalling, Shermarion Jones; and a host of other relatives.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
