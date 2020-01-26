|
Mary L. Usry
Harlem, Georgia—Mary Leola Bedgood Usry, 81, loving wife of 63 years to James Usry, entered into rest on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Harlem Baptist Church with the Reverend Carson Britt officiating. Interment will be in Harlem Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Usry was born in Twin City, Ga. to the late Arlie and Ina Bedgood. She worked as a medical bookkeeper and later became a homemaker. She was a member of Harlem Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband James Usry; one son, Greg Usry (Karla); one daughter, Rhonda Muszall (Todd); two sisters, Arlene Carr and Emmie Edenfield; Her grandchildren, Arica Stringfield (Josh), Adryan Henderson (Ben), Dustin Stone (Katie), Amber Stone (Mike), Nathan Muszall (Cris), Alyssa Usry and Alexis Usry; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death her brother, Kenneth Bedgood and sister, Betty Ruth Bedgood.
Pallbearers will be Josh Stringfield, Ben Henderson, Michael Mosley, Dustin Stone, Nathan Muszall, Keith Carr and Brian Bedgood. Honorary pallbearers will be the James Cook Sunday School Class.
The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregivers, Joyce, Ayme and Karen with Regency Hospice.
The family will receive friends on Monday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Harlem Baptist Church.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 27, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 27, 2020