Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lee Johnson Obituary
Ms. Mary Lee Johnson
Graniteville, SC—Ms. Mary Lee Davis, of Samuel Country Lane, entered into rest February 15, 2020 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, Feb.22, 2020 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Johnson, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.Survivors include a daughter, Rev. Elaine (Timothy) Davis; two brothers, Mickey Johnson and Heyward Johnson; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or from 5-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 19, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -