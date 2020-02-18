|
|
Ms. Mary Lee Johnson
Graniteville, SC—Ms. Mary Lee Davis, of Samuel Country Lane, entered into rest February 15, 2020 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, Feb.22, 2020 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Johnson, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.Survivors include a daughter, Rev. Elaine (Timothy) Davis; two brothers, Mickey Johnson and Heyward Johnson; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or from 5-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 19, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020