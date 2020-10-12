1/
Mary Lee Leverett
Mary Lee Leverett
Lincolnton, GA—Ms. Mary Lee Leverett entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.. Survivors are her mother, Maudell Leverett of Lincolnton, GA.; one sister, Linda L. Jones, GA. ; four brothers, Bonnie Albert (Lillie Bell) Leverett and Shelton (Ronnie) Leverett all of Irvington, NJ., Robert (Julia) Leverett and William Leverett all of Lincolnton, GA; twelve nieces, thirteen nephews and host of other relatives and friends.
Norris W. Gunby, Sr. Funeral Home , 456 Metasville Rd., Lincolnton, GA 30817. (706) 359-4448.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Norris W. Gunby Funeral Home
456 Metasville Rd
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4448
