Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Mary "Trudy" Livingston


1944 - 2019
Mary "Trudy" Livingston Obituary
Mary "Trudy" Flanigan Livingston, 74, of North Augusta SC, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. A private service will be held at a later date.

Growing up in Williston SC, she was a daughter of the late James R. Sr. and Florine Flanigan and the widow of Laurie Livingston.

She graduated from Williston-Elko High School in 1963 where she played basketball and was a Band Majorette and later selected and crowned Miss Williston and was a top ten candidate in the Miss SC contest.

Survivors include her sons Tony Steverson of North Augusta, SC and Mark (Erin Elizabeth) Livingston of York, SC; grandchildren Spencer, Logan, and Caylee Steverson; brother Jim Flanigan of Williston and sister Bonnie (Sam) Holly of Monroe NC; nephews Dr. Neal Holly, Bryan, Blake and Bruce Flanigan.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 8, 2019
