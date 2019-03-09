Entered into rest Thursday, March 7, 2019, Mary Louise Garren, 78, wife of Hank Garren.



Mary Lou attended Mount Saint Joseph School and was a 1958 graduate of Aquinas High School. Mary Lou was a native of Augusta and spent her entire life as a devoted member of the community. As co-founder, past - president and president of the Summerville Neighborhood Association, she was an ardent supporter and proponent of the notable area and its historic preservation. Mary Lou also served as past-president of the Scared Heart Guild and served on various boards and committees throughout her life. Mary Lou was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters: Susan G. Ringel (Randy), Melissa G. Harpring (Larry), Julie G. Huffman (Kevin), Jennifer G. Pinion (Fred); sisters: Sara Jo Braid, Angela Testino; ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ross celebrant. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to (St Mary) Fire Recovery Fund: 1420 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, Ga 30904; Summerville Neighborhood Association Tree Fund: P.O. Box 12212, Augusta, Ga 30904 or Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30901.



The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.