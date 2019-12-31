|
Mary Lou Holland
Keysville, GA—Mrs. Mary Lou Williams Holland entered into rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Springhill Baptist Church with Rev. Willie Mincey officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are nieces, Loretta (Freddie) Harden, Patsy Williams; nephew, Gregory (Angela) Williams; great nieces and nephews, Shannon (Lionel Sr.) Derousseau, Cierra Williams, Freddie Harden Jr., Demario Owens, Gregory Williams, Jr., Joseph Williams, Javonte Williams; and a host of other relatives.
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/2/2020
